Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) Clears Roadside Encroachments Along Dispur–Basistha Stretch

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) on Friday night carried out a major eviction drive along the busy stretch from Dispur Last Gate to Basistha Chariali, removing unauthorised roadside encroachments as part of its ongoing initiative to improve urban infrastructure and ensure smoother traffic movement.

The drive was conducted to reclaim public spaces occupied by illegal structures and roadside stalls that had narrowed roads and footpaths, causing inconvenience to commuters and pedestrians. GMC enforcement teams removed temporary sheds, stalls and other encroachments during the operation.

According to civic officials, the initiative forms part of the corporation’s sustained efforts to improve road safety, ease congestion and ensure the unhindered use of public infrastructure. Officials said such drives would continue across different parts of Guwahati to maintain public spaces and enhance the city’s overall civic environment.

However, the eviction left several roadside vendors distressed, with many urging the authorities to provide a permanent solution instead of conducting repeated eviction drives.

“We are not against development or road clearance, but we also have families to feed. The Government and GMC should identify and allot us permanent vending spaces where we can carry out our business legally,” said a vendor whose roadside stall was removed during the drive.

Another vendor said, “Repeated evictions without rehabilitation only push us into uncertainty. We demand a permanent vending zone with basic facilities such as drinking water, toilets, electricity and proper waste disposal so that we can earn our livelihood with dignity.”

The vendors also appealed to the authorities to implement provisions for street vendors through proper identification and designated vending zones, arguing that a structured system would benefit both the administration and the public by preventing fresh encroachments while safeguarding livelihoods.

Meanwhile, many commuters welcomed the drive, saying that the removal of encroachments would improve traffic flow and make footpaths more accessible to pedestrians.

The GMC appealed to citizens to cooperate with the civic body in keeping public spaces free of encroachments, stating that public participation is essential to building a cleaner, safer and more organised Guwahati.

Also Read: GMC Conducts Eviction Drive Beneath Ulubari Flyover to Clear Encroachments