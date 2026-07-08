GMC Mayor Inaugurates New Link Roads in Guwahati’s Shanti Nagar, Basistha

Guwahati: Today, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation Mayor Mrigen Sarania inaugurated two newly constructed link roads in the Shanti Nagar area of Latakata under Basistha in Guwahati.

Speaking at the event, the mayor said the roads had been built using funds allocated by the councillor of Ward No. 44, with an estimated expenditure of around Rs 11 lakh.

The inauguration programme was attended by local councillor Satyendranath Bhattacharya, social worker Bhaven Barman, and several residents of the locality.

People of that area, expressed satisfaction over the completion of the road projects, stating that the new link roads would improve connectivity and make daily commuting easier.

Meanwhile, the mayor and the councillor appealed to local residents to maintain cleanliness in the area and ensure the proper upkeep of the newly constructed roads.