Guwahati: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) organised a cleanliness drive at Noonmati in Guwahati, Assam, on 18th November, as part of its 100-Day Campaign.

The GMC cleanliness drive in Noonmati was organised to strengthen sanitation efforts and improve the cleanliness of public spaces as part of the corporation's ongoing 100-Day Campaign.

According to the information shared by the GMC, the initiative focused on waste removal, better sanitation and maintaining clean roads and public areas. The activity forms part of the corporation's broader efforts to promote a cleaner and healthier urban environment across Guwahati.

The drive also reflects the GMC's continued focus on cleanliness activities across different parts of the city through its 100-Day Campaign. The cleanliness drive was attended by several public representatives and senior officials of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation.

Those present included Diplu Ranjan Sarma, MLA of New Guwahati, and Mrigen Sarania, Mayor of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation.

Asim Saikia, MIC Member of GMC, and Pranab Dutta Goswami, Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer and Additional Commissioner of GMC, also attended the programme.

Other officials and ward members participated in the initiative. Their presence marked the involvement of elected representatives and corporation officials in the cleanliness activity at Noonmati.

The Noonmati cleanliness drive is part of the GMC's wider 100-Day Campaign, which aims to strengthen cleanliness and sanitation initiatives across Guwahati.

Through such activities, the corporation aims to address waste removal, improve sanitation and maintain cleaner public spaces. The GMC stated that the initiative reflected its continued commitment to strengthening cleanliness efforts across the city and promoting a healthier urban environment.

The GMC's broader 100-Day Campaign aims to strengthen sanitation and cleanliness activities across Guwahati. The Noonmati drive forms part of these efforts to encourage a cleaner and healthier urban environment.