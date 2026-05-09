GMCH Principal Achyut Baishya Gets Interim Relief as Gauhati HC Stays POSH Proceedings

Gauhati High Court has temporarily halted proceedings initiated against Achyut Baishya in connection with a sexual harassment complaint under the POSH Act.

Baishya approached the High Court challenging a notice issued by the Local Committee that had asked him to appear before it as part of an inquiry into allegations made by a senior woman doctor of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

In his petition, the GMCH principal argued that the Local Committee lacked jurisdiction to hear the matter because the institution already has an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) as mandated under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act. He also questioned the maintainability of the complaint, claiming the allegations pertain to events dating back several years and were filed beyond the period allowed under the law.

The matter came up for hearing before the High Court, where the petitioner’s counsel cited legal provisions and past Supreme Court observations regarding limitation periods in POSH-related complaints.

After considering the submissions, the court sought responses from the Assam government and other concerned authorities and scheduled the next hearing for May 29. Until then, the notice issued to Baishya on April 27 will remain stayed.

The complaint against Baishya was filed by a senior faculty member and former department head at GMCH, who accused him of harassment, intimidation and inappropriate behaviour at the workplace. The allegations had earlier led to the registration of an FIR and the formation of a government inquiry panel.