Goa Arrest of RPF/PLA Cadre Leads to Arms Recovery, Fresh Arrests in Manipur

Imphal: A joint operation by Manipur Police and central security forces has led to the recovery of a cache of arms and ammunition in Thoubal district following the arrest of a suspected cadre of the banned Revolutionary People's Front/People's Liberation Army (RPF/PLA) in Goa.

The operation was launched after investigators gathered intelligence from the arrest of Nongthongbam Ingo, also known by several aliases, who was apprehended in South Goa after allegedly evading law enforcement for nearly two decades. Authorities believe the development provided crucial leads that helped security forces trace hidden weapons in Manipur.

During the follow-up search in Thoubal, security personnel recovered a significant quantity of arms and ammunition, including rifles, pistols, magazines and live rounds. The seizure is being viewed as a major breakthrough in ongoing efforts to dismantle insurgent networks operating in the state.

In separate operations across Manipur, three other suspected insurgent cadres were also arrested. Officials said the arrests form part of a wider crackdown on militant activities, extortion networks and the illegal movement of weapons. Investigations are continuing to identify further links and recover additional arms.

Security agencies have intensified intelligence-based operations across the state in recent weeks as part of efforts to improve law and order and curb insurgent activity.