MZP Flags Sharp Rise in Voter Numbers in Chakma-Majority Areas, Seeks Electoral Scrutiny

Aizawl: The Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), one of Mizoram’s most influential student organisations, has called for a detailed review of electoral rolls in Chakma-majority areas, alleging a significant increase in voter numbers over the past two decades.

Addressing a press conference in Aizawl, MZP leaders claimed that their analysis of electoral data revealed a 121.7 per cent rise in the number of registered voters across 195 villages identified by the organisation as vulnerable to illegal immigration. According to the student body, the electorate in these villages grew from 43,540 in 2005 to 96,531 in 2024.

The organisation further alleged that 97 villages appearing in the 2024 electoral rolls were absent from the 2005 records and collectively accounted for more than 39,000 voters. MZP leaders also claimed to have detected instances of alleged dual citizenship and voter entries lacking valid residential details.

The student body has urged election authorities to conduct a thorough verification exercise under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and remove any ineligible names found during the process. It plans to submit a formal representation to the Chief Electoral Officer seeking scrutiny of all villages highlighted in its review.

Election officials have stated that the revision process is underway across Mizoram, with draft electoral rolls expected to be published in early July, followed by a period for claims and objections.