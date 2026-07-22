'Godzilla' Actress Kaylee Hottle Dies in Car Accident

Guwahati: The child actress Kaylee Hottle, best known for portraying Jia in the Godzilla film franchise, has died in a car accident in Frederick, Maryland. She was only 18.

The devastating news of her death was confirmed by her father, Joshua Hottle, through a Facebook update in American Sign Language. He later confirmed the tragedy, stating that he was travelling from Texas to Maryland to claim his daughter's body.

The Texas School for the Deaf, where Hottle was a senior, also confirmed her passing in a statement shared on social media.

"It is with profound sadness that we share the heartbreaking news that one of our TSD seniors, Kaylee Hottle, tragically passed away yesterday in a car accident in Frederick, Maryland," the school said. It also urged the public to respect the family's privacy and refrain from speculating about the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Hottle and her father were both deaf and belonged to a multi-generational deaf family. She gained international recognition for her portrayal of Jia, a deaf orphan who forms a unique bond with Kong in Godzilla vs. Kong (2021). She reprised the role in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (2024), earning worldwide praise for bringing authentic deaf representation to the big screen.

Her performance in the 2024 film also earned her a nomination for the Saturn Award for Best Performance by a Younger Actor. Her untimely death has prompted an outpouring of tributes from friends, fans and film fraternity.