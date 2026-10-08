Gohpur to Host Free Book Fair Named After Zubeen Garg

Guwahati: This year, Gohpur is set to host the ‘Zubeen Garg Free Book Fair’, where one lakh books will be distributed among visitors free of cost. The book fair will be held at the Lambodar Bora Rangmanch and Library at Brahmajan Thali Pukhuri and is scheduled to be inaugurated by Garima Garg and Dr. Palmee Borthakur on 6th December .

The initiative has been organised by Jonohitaishi Library as part of its efforts to promote reading and encourage young people to develop a sustained interest in books and learning.

The library launched its free book distribution programme in 2025 under the initiative of Jibon Saikia of Lakhimpur, with adviser Bubul Hazarika also associated with the programme.

Under the initiative, books are distributed to readers free of cost to improve access to reading material, particularly among younger generations.

The upcoming fair has been named after Zubeen Garg in recognition of his contribution to Assamese music and culture. Organisers said the distribution of one lakh books is aimed at encouraging reading and providing access to books covering a wide range of subjects and genres.