Gohpur: Two Motorcycle Riders Killed in Collision with Truck

Guwahati: Today, two motorcycle riders were killed on the spot after their bike was hit by a truck on National Highway 15 in the Missamari area of Gohpur . As per initial reports, the accident occurred when a truck bearing registration number AS 01 PC 5317, travelling towards Lakhimpur, allegedly collided with a motorcycle bearing registration number AS 32 D 4317.

The motorcycle was reportedly crossing the road divider when it was struck by the truck travelling from the opposite direction. The impact left both riders dead at the scene.

The deceased have been identified as Rustam Mardi and Rahmat Ali, residents of Mailbazar Amguri.

After the accident, personnel from Halem Police Station reached the spot and initiated necessary action. The bodies were recovered as part of the official procedure. Police have begun an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Further details are awaited.