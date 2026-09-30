India Opt to Bowl First Against West Indies in Guwahati ODI

Guwahati: Today, the Indian team won the toss and elected to bowl first against the West Indies in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati The toss took place at 1.30 pm, with the match scheduled to begin at 2 pm.

The stadium was packed with enthusiastic spectators as fans gathered to witness the high-profile encounter.

The match also marks a significant moment for Jammu and Kashmir fast bowler Auqib Nabi, who received his India debut cap after earning his place in the national side through impressive performances in domestic cricket.

Much of the attention in Guwahati is also on senior batter Virat Kohli and former captain Rohit Sharma, whose presence has generated considerable excitement among fans across Assam and the Northeast.

With the two experienced batters sharing the field, the fixture has particular significance for local supporters, who are eager to watch the duo play together in Guwahati.

The weather in Guwahati is currently around 31°C, with a slight possibility of rain during the match. Despite the weather concerns, the atmosphere inside the stadium remains energetic, with supporters looking forward to an entertaining contest.

India will aim to build on their convincing victory in the opening ODI, while the West Indies will look to respond strongly and level the series.