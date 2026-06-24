Cockroach Janta Party Founder Appears Before MeitY Panel Over Twitter Account Suspension

Guwahati: Today, Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party announced that he would appear before a review committee of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) regarding the suspension of the group's Twitter account.

As per reports, MeitY directed Dipke to attend a hearing at its headquarters in New Delhi to discuss the government's decision to withhold access to the CJP's social media handle.

Sharing the update on his personal Twitter account, Dipke stated that he would appear before the ministry's review panel at 3 pm to present the group's position on the matter.

Despite the summons, Dipke continued to participate in the ongoing sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar, where members and supporters of the CJP have been demonstrating for the past five days.

The protest centres on demands for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination-related irregularities, including the NEET paper leak controversy.

Amid the growing social media attention surrounding the satirical digital collective, the group's original Twitter account was blocked on 21st May . Shortly afterwards, the organisation returned to the platform under a new handle, "Cockroach is Back".

The hearing before the MeitY review committee is expected to address concerns surrounding the suspension of the account and determine the next course of action regarding its accessibility on the social media platform.