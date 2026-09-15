Government Introduces Intelligent Transport Management System for Safer ASTC Travel

Guwahati: Assam’s public transport system has adopted an Intelligent Transport Management System (ITMS) aimed at making bus travel safer, smarter and more convenient for commuters.

The initiative covers the state’s public transport fleet operated by the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) and incorporates several technology-driven features to improve passenger safety and service efficiency.

Under the system, buses are equipped with real-time GPS tracking, allowing their movements to be monitored. The initiative also provides automated ticketing and e-payment facilities, enabling passengers to make digital payments while travelling.

A key feature of the system is the installation of emergency panic and SOS buttons, which are directly linked to control centres and live CCTV surveillance. The measure is intended to strengthen security, particularly for women passengers, by enabling a rapid response during emergencies.

The ITMS also includes smart scheduling, which is expected to help reduce waiting times and improve the overall efficiency of public transport services.

With the integration of digital technology into ASTC operations, the initiative seeks to enhance passenger safety, streamline bus services and provide a more reliable public transport experience across Assam.