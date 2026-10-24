Science City in Sonapur Opens New Avenues for Scientific Learning

Guwahati: The Assam Science City in Sonapur is opening new avenues for scientific learning and exploration, offering young people an accessible. The Office of the Chief Minister of Assam (CMO) shared the information on social media. The facility includes immersive virtual reality experiences, interactive science exhibits and an Astronomy Gallery, allowing visitors to explore scientific concepts through hands-on activities and digital experiences.

Among its key attractions are Eureka, Space Odyssey, a Digital Adventures Zone and the Globe of Knowledge, which aim to introduce visitors to scientific discoveries, space exploration and technological advancements.

The initiative seeks to inspire students and young visitors to develop an interest in science and innovation while providing an engaging environment for learning beyond traditional classrooms.

The Assam Science City is expected to serve as an important educational destination, encouraging future innovators to explore new ideas and deepen their understanding of the world through experiential learning.