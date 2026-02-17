Two detained near Bongaigaon Railway Station over ‘love jihad’ suspicion

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: Two people were detained near Bongaigaon Railway Station on suspicion of alleged “love jihad” and later handed over to the police.

Members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Antarrashtriya Hindu Parishad, and Bajrang Dal (Bongaigaon district unit), in association with the public, stopped a Muslim youth from North Lakhimpur and a tribal young woman from Bongaigaon near the railway station.

The two were later handed over to the police for investigation.

Monoram Banikya of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad said that they took action based on suspicion of “love jihad” and decided to inform the police. Police have started an inquiry into the matter. Further details are awaited.

