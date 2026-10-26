Government to Offer Entrepreneurship Opportunities to 50,000 Youth Under Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan

Guwahati: The Assam government will provide entrepreneurship opportunities to another 50,000 young people under the Chief Minister’s Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan, aiming to support aspiring entrepreneurs and promote self-reliance among the state’s youth. The Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the update on his official Facebook page today.

The announcement by Himanta Biswa Sarma shows the government’s continued efforts to help young people turn their dreams, skills and creativity into viable business ventures.

The application portal for the initiative will open on 1st January , allowing eligible aspiring entrepreneurs to apply for support under the scheme. The initiative seeks to encourage young people to develop entrepreneurial skills and establish their own enterprises, contributing to employment generation and economic growth in Assam.

Emphasising the role of the younger generation in shaping the state’s future, the announcement stated that their aspirations, capabilities and innovative ideas could play a significant role in building a new Assam.

Through the initiative, the government aims to create opportunities for young entrepreneurs to pursue their business ambitions and become active participants in the state’s development. The programme is part of the state government’s broader efforts to promote entrepreneurship, encourage self-employment and strengthen economic opportunities for Northeast people