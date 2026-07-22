Govt Activates Emergency Mobile Roaming to Aid Flood-Hit Assam Districts

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Government of India, has activated a special Intra-Circle Roaming (ICR) facility in the flood-affected districts of Sivasagar, Charaideo and Jorhat to ensure uninterrupted mobile connectivity for residents affected by the ongoing floods. The emergency arrangement will remain in force until July 24, 2026.

Under the temporary facility, mobile users will be able to access services through any available telecom network in areas where their own service provider’s network is unavailable due to flood-related disruptions. The measure is aimed at ensuring seamless communication for residents, emergency responders and relief agencies during the crisis.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), in a public advisory, said the special roaming facility has been introduced in view of the severe impact of floods in the three Upper Assam districts. It urged people to use the facility whenever required to stay connected during emergencies.

ASDMA has also issued emergency helpline numbers for public assistance. The State Control Room can be reached at 0361-2237219 or 9401044617, while the toll-free emergency numbers 1070, 1079 and 112 remain operational. Residents can also contact their respective District Control Rooms by dialling 1077 or 112.