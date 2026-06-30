Grenade Hurled at Railway Project Along Assam–Nagaland Border

Guwahati: A grenade was allegedly hurled at an under-construction railway project along the Assam–Nagaland border in Karbi Anglong district on 29th June. However, the explosive device failed to detonate, preventing any casualties or damage, officials said on 30th June.

The incident took place at Rongaphar Siding in the Dhansiri area, where railway construction work is currently underway.

As per officials, the grenade did not explode after being thrown at the construction site. As a result, no workers were injured and no damage to the infrastructure was reported.

A police team rushed to the scene shortly after the incident and launched an investigation. Police are examining the circumstances surrounding the attempted attack and working to identify those responsible. Security agencies have not yet disclosed a possible motive behind the incident.

Further investigation is underway.