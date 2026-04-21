Magisterial Probe Ordered After Woman Swept Away in Guwahati Flooding

Guwahati: The Assam government has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the death of a woman in Maligaon, who was swept away during artificial flooding triggered by intense rainfall on Sunday evening.

The decision was taken at a high-level review meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Dr Ravi Kota on Monday.

The District Commissioner has been directed to institute the inquiry to fix responsibility, with the administration asserting that the incident will be dealt with firmly.

“Incidents resulting in loss of life due to preventable causes are unacceptable and will be dealt with firmly,” an official statement said.

The victim, identified as Payel Nath Das, was reportedly swept away after falling into an uncovered drain amid poor visibility and strong water flow during the downpour.

Authorities have directed the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), and District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to issue timely and advance weather forecasts and advisories.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has been instructed to ensure round-the-clock deployment of concessionaires for clearing cross-drainage culverts, operating pumps, and removing silt deposits. Key stretches identified for urgent attention include Tetelia–Jalukbari, Excel Care–Gorchuk, Koinadhara–Tripura Road, and Jorabat–Khanapara.

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), and the Water Resources Department have been asked to maintain 24x7 operational readiness to tackle waterlogging in vulnerable areas such as Anil Nagar, Navin Nagar, Lachit Nagar, and Rukmini Nagar.

The Public Works Department (Roads) has also been tasked with ensuring thorough desiltation of drains and preventing recurrence of waterlogging, particularly along GS Road near Bhangagarh.

The review followed a spell of cloudburst-like rainfall that lashed Guwahati, with several locations recording around 120 mm of rain within a few hours. The heavy downpour led to widespread waterlogging, disruption of normal life, and considerable public inconvenience.

With more rainfall likely, residents in landslide-prone hilly areas have been advised to remain vigilant. The IMD has forecast occasional rain and thunderstorms over the coming days.