G.S Road: Three Detained After Late-Night Brawl at ABC Point in Guwahati

Guwahati: A late-night clash broke out outside Play-Boy Beer Garden on ABC point, GS Road in Guwahati on 26th June, after an altercation between a group of men and bar staff escalated into a violent street brawl.

As per report, the incident began with a verbal argument between the customers and employees of the bar. The dispute quickly turned physical, with both sides allegedly using sticks and other objects during the confrontation.

The violence spilled onto the road outside the bar, causing panic and disruption in the busy GS Road area before the Dispur police arrived at the scene. Several people involved in the fight reportedly fled before law enforcement reached the location.

Police later detained three people in connection with the incident, including the bar manager. The detainees have been identified as Amarendra Deka, manager of Play-Boy Beer Garden, Sajjad Khan of North Guwahati, and Joshi from Bharalu Chariali.

Further details are awaited.