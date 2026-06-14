Guwahati: Series of Accidents on Maharaja Prithu Flyover Raises Safety Concerns

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A spate of accidents involving several vehicles on the Maharaja Prithu Flyover in Guwahati on Saturday sparked concerns among commuters over the condition and safety of the structure.

According to eyewitnesses, the mishaps began after a motorcycle reportedly skidded and crashed on the flyover. Within a short period, several other two-wheelers and cars also lost control, with some vehicles crashing into the central divider after skidding on the road surface.

Although no fatalities or major injuries were reported, a number of commuters sustained minor injuries in the incidents. Witnesses described scenes of confusion as one vehicle after another met with accidents on the busy stretch.

People present at the spot estimated that between 10 and 12 vehicles were involved in the series of mishaps. Some riders and motorists alleged that the road surface had become unusually slippery, causing vehicles to lose grip.

The incidents also prompted concerns over the quality of construction and maintenance of the flyover. Several affected commuters questioned whether deficiencies in engineering and upkeep had contributed to the accidents, while others claimed that the structure had not been executed properly.

Commuters cautioned that unless the issue is addressed at the earliest, the possibility of a more serious mishap resulting in loss of life cannot be ruled out. Officials said the circumstances surrounding the incidents would be examined and the condition of the flyover assessed to determine whether remedial measures were necessary.

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