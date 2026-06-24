Guru Sangyusang Pongener Receives Padma Shri 2026 for Preserving Ao Naga Folk Heritage

Guwahati: The Veteran folk artist Guru Sangyusang Pongener from Nagaland has been awarded the Padma Shri 2026, one of India's highest civilian honours, in recognition of his lifelong contribution to preserving and promoting Ao Naga folk music, dance and cultural heritage.

At a time when many traditional art forms are gradually fading under the influence of modernisation, Pongener has emerged as a steadfast guardian of indigenous culture. Widely regarded as one of Nagaland's most influential cultural custodians, he has dedicated more than six decades to safeguarding the rich traditions of the Ao Naga community.

Born in Ungma village in Mokokchung district, Pongener was introduced to folk songs, dances and oral storytelling traditions at a young age through village elders. The knowledge he acquired would later form the foundation of his mission to preserve and pass on the cultural legacy of his community.

Over the years, Pongener has not only performed traditional folk music across various platforms but has also worked tirelessly to document, revive and teach endangered art forms. In 1982, he co-founded the Naga Wadir Club, an organisation committed to preserving Naga cultural heritage and training young artists.

Through his efforts, Pongener has mentored more than 2,000 young artists, ensuring that Ao Naga folk traditions continue to thrive and are passed down to future generations.

Meanwhile, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio congratulated Pongener on receiving the prestigious Padma Shri Award in the field of Art.

"His lifelong commitment to preserving the rich folk heritage of Nagaland over the past six decades is inspiring," Rio said while extending his best wishes to the awardee.

The Padma Shri honour recognises Pongener's remarkable contribution to cultural preservation and celebrates his enduring role in keeping the traditions of the Ao Naga community alive for future generations.