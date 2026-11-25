Guwahati: A two-and-a-half-year-old girl, identified as Puja Sutradhar, was allegedly taken from her father, Sadhan Sutradhar, near Padumbari petrol pump in Guwahati at around 9.30 pm on Tuesday after their scooter fell, triggering suspicions of possible child trafficking.

According to Sadhan Sutradhar's account, he was returning from a hospital with his daughter, who was suffering from fever, when their scooter developed a puncture. He stopped near Padumbari petrol pump and reportedly sought assistance.

Sadhan alleged that Nabajyoti Konwar and a woman accompanying him assaulted him before taking away his daughter. He claimed that the incident happened at approximately 9.30 pm on Tuesday.

As per report, Nabajyoti Konwar suspected a possible child trafficking incident after witnessing the scooter fall. He reportedly took the child into his custody along with a woman identified as Mili. The two subsequently handed Puja over to Jalukbari Police on Wednesday morning.

However, Sadhan Sutradhar alleged that he was assaulted and separated from his daughter against his will. The reason behind the confrontation and the circumstances behind the kidnapping remain unknown.

Sadhan Sutradhar is the father of Puja and the person who alleged that his daughter was taken away after he was assaulted. Nabajyoti Konwar reportedly took custody of the child after suspecting possible trafficking. A woman identified as Mili was also reportedly accompanying him and was involved in handing the child over to the police.

Jalukbari Police received the child on Wednesday morning and is investigating the incident.

Jalukbari police mentions a blue Hyundai i10 bearing registration number AS 01 FU 9987.

Jalukbari Police is investigating the incident following the handover of the child on Wednesday morning. The conflicting accounts raise questions about what happened after the scooter fell, why the confrontation occurred and the circumstances under which Puja was separated from her father.

Further details about the police investigation and the events leading to the child's handover have not been provided.