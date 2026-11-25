Guwahati: The Khasi Students' Union (KSU) joined deficit school teachers in a peaceful protest march in Shillong on 25th November, expressing solidarity with their ongoing agitation and demands for better service conditions and financial security.

The Khasi Students' Union joined the agitation to support deficit school teachers who have been raising concerns over unresolved service-related and financial issues.

Addressing the protest, KSU representative Aibantiplang Rynjah spoke about what he described as the injustice faced by deficit teachers.

"The teachers had come to protest against the injustice being done to deficit teachers," Rynjah said.

He also highlighted the fundamental assurances the teachers were seeking from the government, stressing their need for "justice, security and dignity".

The KSU's participation reflected its support for the teachers' ongoing demands. The protesting teachers have raised several demands concerning their salaries, retirement benefits and employment conditions.

One of their key demands is an annual salary increase of 5 per cent to improve their financial security. They have also proposed increasing the retirement age for teachers to 65 years.

Another major demand concerns the transfer of ad hoc teachers to the deficit system, which forms part of their broader push for improved service conditions.

The demands centre on three assurances identified by Rynjah: justice, security and dignity. The ongoing agitation involves deficit school teachers represented by two organisations: the Khasi Jaintia Deficit School Teachers' Association (KJDSTA) and the Garo Hills Deficit School Teachers and Employees Association (GHDSTEA).

These organisations represent deficit school teachers and employees across different regions of Meghalaya.

The teachers have been staging protests over unresolved financial and service-related concerns, including salary structures, retirement benefits and employment arrangements.

The protest march took place on 25th November starting at 11 am.

Participants assembled at Don Bosco Square before marching towards Madan Malki, also known as Malki Ground, in Shillong.

The peaceful march focused on the teachers' demands for improved service conditions, financial security and government assurances.

The teachers' agitation, supported by the KSU, continues to centre on their demands for better salary structures, retirement benefits and changes to existing employment arrangements.