Guwahati: 3rd Year IIT Student Ends His Life at University Campus

Guwahati: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has expressed profound grief over the death of a third-year BTech student, who passed away Sunday at institute's campus. The institute said it is extending all possible support to the student's family while fully cooperating with the ongoing police investigation.

As per preliminary information, the incident occurred at around 2.30 pm, when the student allegedly fell from the fifth floor of an academic building within the campus. The deceased has been identified as Ritesh Raj Singh, a third-year Computer Science and Engineering student and a resident of the Brahmaputra Hostel. Sources said he was academically accomplished and had recently secured an internship with Goldman Sachs.

IIT Guwahati Director Prof. Devendra Jalihal expressed deep sorrow over the incident and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

The institute stated that the student's parents are on their way to the campus and that it has remained in close contact with the family to provide all necessary assistance during this difficult time. IIT Guwahati described the incident as a profound loss to the institute community and appealed to students, staff and the public to refrain from speculation while the police investigation is underway.