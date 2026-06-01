Retired Teacher Prafulla Das Killed in Road Accident on NH-27 in Nalbari

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: A pall of gloom descended across the region following the tragic death of retired teacher Prafulla Das (76 years) in a road accident at Jajiyabari under Nalbari police station on Sunday night.

According to reports, the retired teacher, a resident of Sahpur (Komartola) village, was returning home on his scooter via National Highway 27 from the Paikarkuchi side. As he was taking a turn near Jajiyabari Chowk, a speeding motorcycle coming from behind allegedly hit his scooter with great force, throwing him onto the road. He sustained critical injuries in the accident. Immediately after the incident, locals rushed him to Nalbari Medical College & Hospital in a critical condition, where doctors declared him dead.

He is survived by his wife, one son, and daughter-in-law, two married daughters, along with other relatives, well-wishers, and admirers.

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