Guwahati Asian Film Festival to Honour Bishnu Kharghoria

Guwahati: The Guwahati Asian Film Festival (GAFF) 2026 will confer its Lifetime Achievement Honour on veteran actor Bishnu Kharghoria (also known as Bishnu Kharghariya), in recognition of his extraordinary and enduring contribution to Indian cinema, said an official statement on Thursday.
Instituted as an annual honour, the award celebrates artists whose body of work has significantly shaped cinematic culture and inspired generations.
Announcing the honour, Festival Director Monita Borgohain said, “Bishnu Kharghoria’s contribution to Indian cinema—especially to Assamese films—is profound and timeless. His performances reflect rare integrity, emotional depth, and an unwavering commitment to the craft. We are honoured to celebrate a life dedicated to cinema.”
The second edition of GAFF, organised by Trending Now Media, with support from the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, will be held from January 22 to January 25, 2026, at Jyoti Chitraban, Guwahati.
"A towering presence in Indian and particularly Assamese cinema, Bishnu Kharghoria is widely regarded as one of the most accomplished actors of his generation," the statement added.
Bishnu Kharghoria began his film career with Bristi in 1974 and went on to build an illustrious career spanning several decades. He delivered numerous memorable performances in landmark films such as Kollol (1978), Firingoti (1992), Xagoroloi Bohudoor (1995), Pokhi (1998), among many others that shaped Assamese and Indian cinema.
His exceptional talent has been nationally and internationally recognised- he received the National Film Award (Special Mention) for Xagoroloi Bohudoor in 1995 and again for Baandhon in 2012. In addition, he won the Best Actor Award at the Singapore International Film Festival in 1996 for Xagoroloi Bohudoor, reaffirming his stature as one of India’s most respected veteran actors.
The Lifetime Achievement Honour will be presented during GAFF 2026 as a tribute to Bishnu Kharghoria’s remarkable journey and his invaluable contribution to the evolution of Indian cinema.