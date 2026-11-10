Guwahati: Assam Government to Upgrade Nabagraha Cremation Ground

Guwahati: The Government of Assam is undertaking a major redevelopment of the historic Nabagraha Cremation Ground in Guwahati at a total project cost of Rs 13.64 crore, aimed at providing modern facilities and a dignified environment for citizens.

The Chief Minister’s Office Assam, shared details of the project on social media, stating that Phases I, II and III of the redevelopment work have been completed, while Phase IV is currently 95 per cent complete.

The upgraded facility includes seven covered funeral pyres, a modern gas crematorium and a 40-kg eco-friendly incinerator, along with mortuary cabinets. The project also includes the renovation of shrines, paved pathways, a fountain, floodlights and illuminated walkways.

To strengthen security and ensure better management, round-the-clock CCTV surveillance has also been incorporated into the facility. In addition, the redevelopment plan includes a GMC office and staff quarters.

As per CMO, the initiative is intended to transform the historic cremation ground into a peaceful, modern and well-equipped public facility while ensuring a dignified space for people to perform the last rites of their loved ones.