No Road to Cremation Ground: Villagers Carry Body on Banana Raft in Bongaigaon

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: In a shocking reminder of the lack of basic infrastructure in the 21st century, residents of Talguri village in Assam's Bongaigaon district were forced to transport a deceased person's body on a makeshift banana raft across the Tunia river to reach the cremation ground.

According to villagers, the kaccha road leading to the cremation site was washed away by river erosion nearly three years ago. Since then, no road or bridge has been constructed, leaving the village without proper access to the cremation ground.

"We have no other way to take our dead to the cremation ground. Every time someone dies, we are forced to cross the river on a banana raft or boat. It is painful and humiliating," said a villager.

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