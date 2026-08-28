Guwahati-Bangkok Direct Indigo Flight To Begin From 27th October

Guwahati: Today, the Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced a new direct air connection between Guwahati and Bangkok, describing it as a significant development for connectivity in the Northeast.

Sarma shared the update on social media, calling it “good news” for the region. As per the announcement, IndiGo will commence direct flight operations between Guwahati and Bangkok from 27th October.

The new international route is expected to make travel between Assam and Thailand more convenient, while strengthening Guwahati’s connectivity with Southeast Asia. It is also likely to provide a boost to tourism and business opportunities across Assam and the wider Northeast.

The announcement follows the introduction of direct international connectivity from Guwahati to destinations including Dubai and Abu Dhabi, further expanding the city’s links with overseas markets.

The Guwahati-Bangkok service is expected to open new opportunities for trade, tourism and travel, while enhancing the region’s integration with Southeast Asia.

The new connection is being viewed as an important step towards establishing Guwahati as a stronger regional aviation hub and a gateway between Northeast India and Southeast Asia.