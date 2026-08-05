IndiGo to operate daily Guwahati to Hollongi flights from October 25

A CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Air connectivity to Arunachal Pradesh is set to receive a major boost with IndiGo announcing an increase in flight frequency on the Guwahati-Donyi Polo Airport (Hollongi) route from October, a move expected to benefit passengers, businesses and the state's tourism sector.

According to the Arunachal Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI), IndiGo will operate six flights a week between Guwahati and Hollongi from October 10 before introducing daily services from October 25, providing uninterrupted connectivity throughout the week.

The ACCI welcomed the decision, saying the enhanced flight schedule would make travel easier for business travellers, students, tourists, government officials and local residents while improving access to and from Arunachal Pradesh.

ACCI president Dr Tarh Nachung thanked IndiGo for expanding its operations in the state and said the additional flights would strengthen trade and commercial activities, encourage tourism and offer greater convenience to passengers travelling on one of the state's key air routes.

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