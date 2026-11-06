Guwahati: Basistha Police Arrest Three, Recover Stolen Activa 125 and Mobile Phone

Guwahati: The Basistha Police in Guwahati on 6th November have arrested three persons in connection with alleged motorcycle theft and mobile phone snatching incidents. The arrested people have been identified as Rajesh Goala, Debajit Kakati, alias Debu, also known as Kala, and Shankar Pathak.

During the operation, police recovered a stolen Honda Activa 125 scooter bearing registration number AS01DH0441, along with a master key and a mobile phone. The recovery was made as part of the investigation into the theft and snatching cases.

As per information, the master key is suspected to have been used in connection with the motorcycle theft. The recovered items have been seized by the police. The three accused are currently in police custody as the investigation continues to establish their alleged involvement in the incidents and ascertain whether they were linked to other similar cases in the city.