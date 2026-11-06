Hagrama Mohilary - BTC Reduces Land Premium Rates

Guwahati: The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) has decided to reduce land premium rates for patta allotment and mutation, providing relief to landless people as well as existing landowners across the region.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the BTC Executive Council, chaired by Chief Executive Member (CEM) Hagrama Mohilary in Kokrajhar on 6th November. Meanwhile, Mohilary said the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) would not be able to extend 100 per cent support to any fresh movement demanding a separate Bodoland at the present juncture.

Speaking in front of media, Mohilary expressed concern that another phase of agitation could adversely affect the younger generation and trigger renewed tensions between Bodo and non-Bodo communities.

He said another movement could disrupt the lives and future of young people, while potentially creating fresh conflicts between communities.

However, Mohilary clarified that the party's inability to extend full support to another agitation at this stage should not be interpreted as opposition to the demand for a separate Bodoland.

He maintained that the BPF was neither rejecting the demand nor abandoning it. Rather, he said, the prevailing circumstances were not conducive to launching another agitation, given the possible consequences for the region's social harmony and younger generation.