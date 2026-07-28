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Guwahati: Body Recovered at Zoo-Tiniali Identified as Missing Man from Lumding

Police have launched an investigation to confirm the circumstances surrounding the incident
Guwahati: Body Recovered at Zoo-Tiniali Identified as Missing Man from Lumding
Guwahati: Body Recovered at Zoo-Tiniali Identified as Missing Man from Lumding
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Guwahati: A male dead body was recovered from the Zoo-Tiniali, Guwahati and has been identified as of Bikas Kashyap, a resident of Lumding

As per police reports, the deceased was identified after police verified his identity during the course of the inquiry. After the completion of the necessary legal formalities, the body was sent  the GMCH  for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

Police have launched an investigation to confirm the circumstances surrounding the incident. Officials are examining all possible angles and are awaiting the post-mortem report, which is expected to provide crucial evidence regarding the cause and manner of death.

As per reports, passers-by noticed the body and informed the authorities. Police officials later recovered the body and sent it for an  post-mortem to  confirm the exact cause of death.

At present, no official statement has been issued  by Guwahati police. Police are also gathering information about the deceased's recent activities and are in contact with his family as part of the ongoing inquiry.

More Details are awaited.

Also Read- Guwahati: Woman Found Dead in Geetanagar Flat

Guwahati
Lumding
crime alert
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