Guwahati: Body Recovered at Zoo-Tiniali Identified as Missing Man from Lumding

Guwahati: A male dead body was recovered from the Zoo-Tiniali, Guwahati and has been identified as of Bikas Kashyap, a resident of Lumding

As per police reports, the deceased was identified after police verified his identity during the course of the inquiry. After the completion of the necessary legal formalities, the body was sent the GMCH for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

Police have launched an investigation to confirm the circumstances surrounding the incident. Officials are examining all possible angles and are awaiting the post-mortem report, which is expected to provide crucial evidence regarding the cause and manner of death.

As per reports, passers-by noticed the body and informed the authorities. Police officials later recovered the body and sent it for an post-mortem to confirm the exact cause of death.

At present, no official statement has been issued by Guwahati police. Police are also gathering information about the deceased's recent activities and are in contact with his family as part of the ongoing inquiry.

More Details are awaited.