Guwahati: Bolero Pickup Catches Fire at Lalung Gaon

Guwahati: A brand-new, unregistered Bolero pickup was completely gutted after catching fire at Lalung Gaon on National Highway 27 in Guwahati, around 3 pm on 14th November 14. The vehicle was travelling from Jalukbari towards Khanapara when the blaze broke out, causing prolonged traffic congestion along the highway stretch.

The incident took place at Lalung Gaon on Saturday afternoon when the Bolero pickup was travelling from Jalukbari towards Khanapara. The vehicle suddenly caught fire while on National Highway 27. The blaze rapidly engulfed the brand-new, unregistered pickup, leaving it completely gutted.

The vehicle owner's or driver's identity has not yet been disclosed. No official statement explaining the circumstances surrounding the incident was available at the time of reporting. Although a technical malfunction was initially suspected, the exact cause of the fire remains unknown.

Despite the emergency response, the Bolero pickup was completely gutted by the fire. The exact circumstances surrounding the blaze therefore remain unclear. Further details about the cause and the extent of the damage are awaited.