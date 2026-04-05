Guwahati Central Emerges as Poll Epicentre in Assam Election

Guwahati: The newly carved Guwahati Central constituency has emerged as one of the most closely watched seats in the Assam Assembly elections, with a sharp political exchange between Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and 27-year-old AJP candidate Kunki Choudhry bringing the constituency into the spotlight.

Kunki Choudhry, one of the youngest candidates in the fray and a foreign-educated contestant representing the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), has drawn significant public attention after the Chief Minister raised allegations related to beef consumption by her family during campaign speeches. The remarks triggered political reactions and intensified the focus on the constituency.

The Guwahati Central seat, created after the delimitation exercise, is considered politically significant due to its urban voter base and strategic importance in the state capital. Choudhry is contesting against BJP candidate Vijay Gupta, a long-time party loyalist with organisational experience and support among Hindi-speaking voters in the constituency.

The contest has added a new dimension to Assam’s election narrative, which has traditionally revolved around issues such as illegal infiltration, identity politics, and development. Political observers note that the debate in Guwahati Central is increasingly being framed around questions of identity, local representation, and urban governance.

Chief Minister Sarma, who has been campaigning extensively across the state, had earlier expressed confidence about the BJP’s electoral prospects, stating that the party was on course for a comfortable victory if no major mistakes were made.

However, his repeated references to the Guwahati Central contest and the AJP candidate have made the seat a focal point in the campaign discourse.

Opposition parties and sections of civil society have criticised the remarks on beef consumption, arguing that election campaigns should focus more on governance, development, and urban infrastructure issues.

BJP leaders, on the other hand, have defended the campaign strategy, stating that the party is highlighting ideological and cultural issues along with development.

Despite the controversy, political analysts point out that Sarma remains the central face of the BJP campaign in Assam and continues to lead from the front with aggressive outreach and frequent public engagements. His dominance in the campaign has been visible across constituencies, with limited direct intervention from other senior BJP leaders in similar controversies.

Observers believe that while the Guwahati Central controversy alone may not significantly alter the overall electoral outcome, it has contributed to shaping public discourse in the final phase of campaigning. With only a few days left for voting, the constituency has become a symbolic battleground reflecting broader political themes in Assam’s elections.

As campaigning intensifies, Guwahati Central is likely to remain under close watch, with both BJP and AJP trying to consolidate support among urban voters, youth, and local communities. The outcome of the seat is expected to be closely analysed as an indicator of changing political currents in the state capital.