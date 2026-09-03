Guwahati: Clash Breaks Out Between Student Groups in Garachuk

Guwahati: Today, at afternoon, a clash reportedly broke out between two student groups in Guwahati’s Garachuk area, with an Assamese student allegedly being attacked by a group of Manipuri students.

As per information, the Assamese student was allegedly assaulted during the incident. The attackers reportedly used a sharp weapon to attack the student and allegedly snatched his gold chain.

The incident has raised concerns over the safety of students and the possibility of tensions between different student groups in the area. Details regarding the exact circumstances that led to the altercation, the identity of those involved and the extent of the student’s injuries were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited