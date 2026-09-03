Nagaland MLA Raises Concerns Over Alleged Oil Exploration in Disputed Border Belt

Guwahati: Today, Nagaland MLA Achumbemo Kikon 3 raised concerns in the state Assembly over alleged oil survey and drilling activities in the Disputed Area Belt (DAB) along the Nagaland-Assam border.

Raising the issue under Rule 54, Kikon said the Yanmhon Area Public Organisation had submitted a representation objecting to alleged oil exploration activities by ONGC near Lio Woka Oil, close to Hayiyan village in Wokha district.

Kikon said the site falls within his constituency and urged the government to verify whether the activities had received approval from Nagaland authorities. He called for the work to be kept in abeyance until the matter was resolved under the tripartite memorandum of understanding between Nagaland, Assam and the Centre.

He also raised concerns over an incident that occurred on 25th August incident at Mekirang/Negheribil, where villagers from Longayim were allegedly stopped by an Assam Forest Department barricade while transporting rubber saplings.

Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton, meanwhile, said the situation along the border was currently under control.