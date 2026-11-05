Assam: Man allegedly kills wife before dying by suicide in Rangia

A CORRESPONDENT

RANGIA: Panic and shock gripped Bardonga Batakuchi village near Rangia in Kamrup district after a man allegedly murdered his wife before dying by suicide in a suspected case of domestic conflict. The deceased have been identified as Mabiyara Begum and her husband, Imdad Ali.

According to Rangia Co-District Superintendent of Police (CDSP) Dhrubajyoti Nath, the incident took place on Tuesday night when Imdad Ali allegedly attacked his wife with a sharp weapon inside their residence, killing her on the spot. After the alleged murder, he fled the house.

The crime came to light on Wednesday morning when villagers discovered Mabiyara Begum’s body inside the house and alerted the police. A search was launched, during which Imdad Ali’s body was found hanging from a tree in nearby Barkukuriya village. Preliminary findings suggest that he died by suicide.

Locals said that the couple had been facing long-standing domestic problems, with frequent quarrels and family disputes. Neighbours believe a heated altercation may have triggered the tragic incident.

Also Read: Dimasa Students’ Union opposes Nagaland CM’s remark on Kacharis