Guwahati: Driver Crashes into Vehicles and Workers on Ganeshguri Flyover

Guwahati: A road accident was reported late on 18th June’s night on the Ganeshguri flyover in Guwahati, marking the second incident at the location on the same day.

As per reports, a four-wheeler bearing registration number AS12AB 7400 allegedly crashed into three vehicles before striking two workers engaged in ongoing beautification work on the flyover.

One of the injured workers was rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for treatment, while the condition of the other worker remains unknown.

Eyewitnesses alleged that the driver appeared to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. However, the Guwahati police have yet to officially confirm whether the driver was intoxicated.

A team from Dispur Traffic Police arrived at the scene shortly after the incident, seized the vehicle involved in the crash and detained the driver .

The workers stated that they were engaged in a city beautification project .The Police team have launched an investigation into the incident, including the circumstances surrounding the crash and whether appropriate safety protocols were in place at the work site.