Guwahati Excise Department Conducts Checking Drive at Bars to Ensure Compliance

Guwahati: The Kamrup Metropolitan Excise Department conducted a checking drive at several bars across Guwahati at wee hours on Wednesday to ensure compliance with prescribed operating hours and other regulations.

The inspection was carried out in areas including Zoo Road, Ganeshguri and Kahilipara as part of the department’s ongoing enforcement drive.

During the operation, officials inspected several establishments to verify whether they were adhering to the rules, particularly the stipulated closing time. The bars inspected during the drive were found to have closed on time, indicating compliance with the prescribed operating hours.

The establishments inspected included Valentine, Nexus, Crystal Beer Cafe, Play Boy and Club Blues.

The Excise Department said such checking drives would continue on a daily basis to monitor compliance and ensure that licensed establishments operate within the stipulated guidelines. The department’s enforcement efforts are aimed at preventing violations of operating regulations and ensuring that bars across Guwahati follow the prescribed norms.

The team is expected to continue monitoring establishments as part of the ongoing drive to ensure strict adherence to the rules.