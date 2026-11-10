Zubeen Garg Case : Two Bank Managers Summoned to Testify Before Fast-Track Court

Guwahati: The investigation into the death of heartthrob of Assam, Zubeen Garg has taken another step today, with two bank managers being summoned to provide information regarding his financial transactions and banking records.

As per reports, the managers of Axis Bank’s Paltan Bazar branch and HDFC Bank’s Ganeshguri branch in Guwahati have been called to testify before the fast-track court hearing the case. The court has sought their testimony to obtain relevant financial details and information concerning Zubeen Garg’s bank accounts and monetary transactions.

The Axis Bank manager from the Paltan Bazar branch and the HDFC Bank manager from the Ganeshguri branch are expected to provide information that could assist the court in examining the financial aspects of the case.

The development comes amid ongoing judicial proceedings into the circumstances surrounding the singer’s death in Singapore on 19th September , 2025.

Further details are awaited.