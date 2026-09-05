Guwahati: Goods Truck Collides with Scooter at ISBT, Rider Killed

Guwahati: Today, a scooter rider was killed after a goods truck collided with a two-wheeler at the Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) in Guwahati . As per information, the accident occurred when the truck, bearing registration number AS 01 NC 5345, allegedly made a sudden U-turn and struck the scooter, registered as KR 02 LB 4750. The rider died on the spot.

Eyewitnesses and people of that area, alleged that the truck driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. However, the allegation is yet to be verified by police.

The identity of the deceased has not been confirmed yet. Guwahati Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision and are also looking into the allegations regarding the driver’s condition.

The incident comes amid growing concerns over road safety on the outskirts of Guwahati. People of Khetri in Sonapur have recently expressed outrage after a road accident that claimed seven lives. People have alleged that poor maintenance of National Highway-27 and a large pothole contributed to the crash, claiming that three to four accidents occur on the stretch every day.