Sonapur: AASU Student Leader Detained After Protest Over Khetri Accident

Guwahati: A student leader was detained at the Sonapur toll gate after allegations of provoking protesters during a demonstration held in the aftermath of the fatal Khetri road accident.

The detained person has been identified as Rinku Deka, who is associated with the Jorabat unit of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU). A group of protesters staged a demonstration at the Sonapur toll gate following the accident, demanding immediate repairs to the damaged stretch of the highway. The protesters also reportedly opposed toll collection until the road was repaired.

Police detained Deka on allegations of inciting or provoking the protesters during the demonstration. However, the exact circumstances surrounding his detention and his alleged role in the protest are yet to be established.

Police have launched a further investigation to ascertain Deka’s involvement in the demonstration and determine whether his actions contributed to the escalation of the protest.