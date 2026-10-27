Guwahati Hotel Bilas Inn Shooting: Accused Ghanakanta Gogoi Faces Interrogation

Guwahati: Ghanakanta Gogoi, the accused in the fatal shooting at Hotel Bilas Inn in Guwahati’s Bora Service area that claimed five lives, is undergoing prolonged interrogation at Paltan Bazar Police Station as police are trying to establish the motive behind the attack.

As per sources, Gogoi showed no apparent signs of remorse after his arrest. He reportedly asked police for tea and biscuits after waking up at the police station, today morning.

The police team are questioning him about the sequence of events leading to 26th October’s night’s shooting, in which five people were killed, including four members of the same family. Police are also examining whether a dispute over the hotel’s lease and operations triggered the attack.

Sources further indicated that Gogoi appeared to be in a normal state of mind during the incident and had allegedly not consumed any intoxicating substances.

Gogoi was arrested by Basistha Police in the Saukuchi area and subsequently handed over to Paltan Bazar Police today morning. He had reportedly spent the night at Basistha Police Station after his arrest.

Police also recovered a .32-bore pistol allegedly used in the shooting. The weapon’s magazine was found empty, prompting investigators to suspect that the ammunition loaded in the firearm had been discharged during the attack. The pistol’s licence was reportedly issued in Nagaland.

The Guwahati Police Commissioner Partha Sarathi Mahanta had earlier said that a dispute over the hotel’s lease had emerged as a possible motive. It was also revealed that , Gogoi had taken over the hotel’s operations on lease around a year ago.

Further investigation is underway to establish the circumstances and motive behind the shooting.