Guwahati Hotel Bilas Inn Shooting: Victim’s Childhood Friend Demands Swift Justice for Slain Family

Guwahati: Grief and anger have erupted after the shooting at Hotel Bilas Inn in Guwahati, with relatives and childhood friends of the victims demanding swift and strict punishment for the accused, Ghanakanta Gogoi.

Rubul Ahmed, a childhood friend of Devarshi Kashyap, who was killed in the shooting, expressed outrage over the incident, saying that the attack had destroyed an entire family. He described Devarshi as a good person and said he was struggling to come to terms with the loss.

“Devarshi was my childhood friend. He was a very good person,” Ahmed said, condemning the accused for allegedly killing several members of the same family. He demanded severe punishment for the accused and said he would be willing to serve 14 years in prison if he personally took revenge.

Ahmed also made an emotional appeal for justice, saying that the accused should face harsh consequences for the alleged crime.

Meanwhile, relatives of Helena Bharali, another victim of the shooting, alleged that the incident stemmed from a property dispute. One relative claimed that Gogoi had taken the hotel on lease but had failed to pay the agreed amount. They also alleged that the attack had been planned in advance.

The victims’ relatives and friends have called for the accused to be punished at the earliest, as the tragedy has left the family devastated and two young children without their parents.