Assam: Cop Shoots Two Colleagues Dead at Gamerimura Police Outpost

A correspondent

Boko: In a shocking incident, two Assam Police personnel were allegedly shot dead by a colleague at a police outpost at Gamairimura along the Assam-Meghalaya border under Boko Police Station in the Kamrup district on Thursday morning.

The incident took place between 4 am and 5 am at the temporary two-storey police outpost located at Gamairimura market. The outpost had been established to maintain peace and security in the border area, with Lance Naik Indrajit Bora posted as its officer-in-charge.

According to information available, police personnel Chiranjib Choudhury allegedly opened fire with an AK-TAR service rifle, killing Lance Naik Indrajit Bora and Havildar Fazrul Ali. Sources said Bora sustained eight bullet injuries, while Ali was hit by three bullets.

The sound of gunfire in the early hours created panic in the area. Local residents rushed to the outpost and came to know the deaths. Soon after, police personnel from Boko Police Station, led by Officer-in-Charge Munna Pachani, and Hahim Police Outpost, led by its in-charge Atul Deka, reached the spot and brought the situation under control. The alleged shooter, Chiranjib Choudhury, was taken into custody, and an investigation was launched.

DSP Deepak Sharma, Executive Magistrate Roben Deuri and Commandant of the 28th Assam Police Battalion Pankaj Pratim Bairagi also reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

Family members of both deceased personnel later arrived at the scene after receiving information about the incident through local residents and the media. The family of Lance Naik Indrajit Bora expressed suspicion that the killings might have been planned and said that they had not received any information from the police or the administration regarding the incident.

According to sources, while shooter Chiranjib Choudhury (28th Assam Police Battalion) is a resident of Dhubri, deceased Havildar Fazrul Ali was from Sarbhog, and Lance Naik Indrajit Bora hailed from Changchari in the Kamrup district.

Meanwhile, police investigators are trying to ascertain the circumstances that led to the fatal firing. While police authorities have so far refrained from disclosing the possible motive, local sources claimed that the three personnel were allegedly playing cards on the first floor of the two-storey building before an argument reportedly broke out between them. However, the police have not officially confirmed this claim.

A forensic team was deployed at the scene to conduct a detailed examination and collect evidence. After the necessary forensic procedures and collection of samples, the bodies of the two deceased personnel were sent to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Kamrup Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) Ponnam Pegu also visited the scene. She stated that the investigation would clarify the exact circumstances surrounding the attack and killings. She also stated that the allegation of a planned killing raised by the family of Lance Naik Indrajit Bora would be examined as part of the investigation.

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