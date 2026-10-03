Guwahati: International Literacy Day Observed at Santaneer Home for the Elderly People

Guwahati: A culturally enriching programme was organised at Santaneer Home for the Elderly in Guwahati on 12th September to observe International Literacy Day as part of the ULLAS Literacy Fortnight, in collaboration with the District Adult Education Office, Kamrup.

The programme was attended by Shri Rituraj Borah, IAS (Retd.), and Smt Chinmoyee Talukdar, AES, as distinguished guests. Officials and staff of the District Adult Education Office, Kamrup, were also present.

The event highlighted the importance of literacy as a means of empowerment, dignity and lifelong learning, while providing an inclusive platform for cultural expression and community participation.

Members of the Gorkha community added vibrancy to the programme through traditional singing and dance performances, offering an insight into their rich cultural heritage. Spiritual songs and other musical presentations further enriched the gathering, creating an atmosphere of serenity, togetherness and reflection.

The programme reflected the spirit of ULLAS (Understanding of Lifelong Learning for All in Society), which seeks to promote adult literacy and lifelong learning while encouraging greater social inclusion and participation.

The programme was attended by students of the adult functional Literacy class being conducted at Santaneer at its Retreat Home for the elderly. On the occasion, elderly residents Pradip Chakrabarty and Rina Deb Roy, who volunteer as teachers, along with Nanda Devi, the community outreach worker, were felicitated for their dedicated contributions.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Barnali Deb, SSA, who expressed gratitude to the guests, officials, participants and everyone involved in organising the event.

Santaneer Old Age Home Is committed to providing dignified care, companionship, and opportunities for meaningful engagement The celebration served as a celebration of lifelong learning, cultural diversity, dignity and the enduring spirit of community.