Guwahati: Man Accused of Stealing Cash, Gold and Documents from Mother’s House

Guwahati: A woman in Guwahati’s Basistha area has allegedly been subjected to repeated harassment by her son, who is accused of stealing cash, gold, silver and other valuables from their home.

The incident was reported from Borpathar in Basistha, where Kanak Saha allegedly stole the valuables from his mother Gauri Saha’s house while she was away at a shop.

As per reports, the accused took advantage of his mother’s absence to carry out the alleged theft. Cash, gold and silver ornaments, along with other valuable items, including land-related documents, were reportedly taken from the house.

Kanak Saha is also reportedly addicted to alcohol and gambling. He has allegedly assaulted his mother on previous occasions, further adding to her distress.

The incident has raised concerns over the alleged harassment faced by the woman within her own household. However, details regarding the circumstances of the alleged theft remain limited.