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Guwahati: Man Dies After Falling From Four-Storey Building in Geetanagar

The incident was reported from Narikol Basti, where Goswami had reportedly gone to the terrace to check the building’s water tank
Guwahati: Man Dies
Guwahati: Man Dies After Falling From Four-Storey Building in Geetanagar
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Guwahati: Today, morning a  man identified as Damodar Goswami, an engineer, by profession  died after allegedly falling from the upper floor of a four-storey building in Geetanagar, Guwahati.

The incident was reported from Narikol Basti, where Goswami had reportedly gone to the terrace to check the building’s water tank. While checking the tank, he accidentally slipped and fell from the building, sustaining severe injuries.

After falling from the terrace, Goswami was rushed to KGMT Hospital for treatment. However, he was declared dead. His body has been kept at the hospital for post mortem . Police have been informed about the incident and are expected to conduct an investigation to confirm the exact circumstances surrounding the fall.

More details are awaited.

Also Read- Post-Mortem: Manipuri Musician Vikram Singh Died of Severe Blunt-Force Trauma

engineer
Geetanagar
KGMT Hospital
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