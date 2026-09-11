Post-Mortem: Manipuri Musician Vikram Singh Died of Severe Blunt-Force Trauma

Guwahati; The Manipuri musician Chongtham Vikram Singh aged 54, died from massive internal bleeding caused by severe blunt-force trauma to his chest and abdomen, as per the post-mortem examination conducted at AIIMS Delhi.

Dr Sudhir Gupta, Chief of Forensic Medicine at AIIMS Delhi, said the injuries indicated that Singh had suffered severe physical assault, resulting in extensive internal bleeding and ultimately his death.

The post-mortem report documented multiple blunt-force injuries to Singh’s head, face, upper limbs, chest, abdomen, back and lower limbs. It also recorded extensive rib fractures, including fractures of the first to 11th ribs on the left side and the sixth to ninth ribs on the right, along with abdominal injuries and blood accumulation.

Multiple abrasions, bruises and contusions were also found on his body. His viscera have been preserved for chemical and toxicological analysis.

Singh allegedly died after being assaulted in Delhi’s Kilokari area on 7th September after an argument over noise outside his residence.

Police have arrested eight accused persons, including a juvenile, in connection with the case.